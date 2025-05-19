Philip Shaibu’s Suit Against Obaseki, DSS, Others Dismissed

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a ₦50 billion fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, against ex-Governor Godwin Obaseki and four others.

Naija News gathered that the case was struck out on Monday after Shaibu’s legal team applied to withdraw the suit, citing an amicable settlement of the dispute.

Shaibu’s counsel, Anita Oteh, told the court that the matter had been resolved among the parties, thus prompting the decision to discontinue the proceedings.

However, Aliyu Abdulkadir, representing the Attorney General of the Federation (the fourth defendant), expressed surprise at the claim of settlement, saying his client had not been informed. While he raised no objection to the withdrawal, Abdulkadir asked the court to dismiss the case outright.

Oteh opposed the request for dismissal, urging the court to grant a simple withdrawal instead.

In his ruling, Justice Lifu held that since pleadings had already been joined in the case, a dismissal was the appropriate order.

“In view of the fact that issues have been joined in this matter, this suit is hereby dismissed in its entirety,” he ruled.

Shaibu had filed the suit on July 19, 2024, under suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/914/2024, through his counsel, Egwuaba Reuben. He listed Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Inspector-General of Police, the Director of the Department of State Services, the Attorney General of the Federation, and the Attorney General of Edo State as the first to fifth defendants, respectively.

The suit sought ₦50 billion in damages for alleged violations of Shaibu’s fundamental rights.