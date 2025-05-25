‘There Is No Town Without Such Elements’ – Pasuma Speaks On Thugs Attack In Osun

Legendary Fuji star, Wasui Alabi Pasuma, has recounted details of a recent thugs’ attack in Ikire, a town in the Irewole local government area of Osun State.

Naija News reports that the attack, which occurred on Sunday, May 18, 2025, involved suspected hoodlums who reportedly stoned and shot at the vehicles in the convoy, including a black Hummer Jeep and a white Hilux truck.

A viral video from the scene shows people screaming in the background and one voice lamenting in Pidgin English, “Kasala don burst for Ikire. They don attack us. They carry gun shoot us but God dey.”

However, Pasuma, during his live performance on Saturday, said the Osun event organisers could not control the crowd, which led to security intervention before some thugs began pelting stones at them.

He said, “About what happened in Ikire, I have so many committed fans in Ikire, but there’s no town without such elements (thugs).

“The person who invited me to perform at a hall in Ikire, but the crowd was more than half of the whole town. They all came out to see me physically. Because of the large numbers of the crowd, a screen TV was provided outside the hall but they refused to watch on the screen.

“And when the security prevented them from entering, the bad boys among them started stoning. It was the stone that broke my car’s windscreen of my hilux and hummer bus. There was no shooting.”