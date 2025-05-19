Pasuma Convoy Attacked In Osun State

The convoy of veteran Nigerian Fuji singer Wasiu Alabi Pasuma was attacked in Ikire, a town in the Irewole local government area of Osun State, on Sunday.

Naija News understands that the attack, which occurred in the afternoon, involved suspected hoodlums who reportedly stoned and shot at the vehicles in the convoy, including a black Hummer Jeep and a white Hilux truck.

A viral video from the scene show people screaming in the background and one voice lamenting in Pidgin English, “Kasala don burst for Ikire. They don attack us. They carry gun shoot us but God dey.”

Eyewitnesses who spoke to newsmen said the vehicles sustained visible damage.

However, it remains unclear whether any member of Pasuma’s team was injured during the incident.

Efforts by journalists to reach the Fuji musician or his management team for comments were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

Local residents expressed shock over the incident, which disrupted activities in the area and caused temporary panic among passers-by and business owners.

Pasuma was reportedly in the state for a performance, though the exact details of his visit have not been confirmed.

As at the time of this report, the Osun State Police Command has not released an official statement regarding the attack or whether arrests have been made.