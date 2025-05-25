NSIB Gives Update On Kwara Diamond Plane Crash

A group of aviation investigators reportedly arrived in Kwara State on Sunday to conduct an on-site evaluation to identify the cause of the Diamond training aircraft, which is operated by the Aviation Training School, that crash-landed last Friday.

Prior to the investigators’ arrival, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) had initiated an on-site inquiry.

The Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance at NSIB, Bimbo Oladeji, stated that an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the crash that took place at 17:26 local time during a simulated instrument approach on Runway 05 at the General Tunde Idiagbon International Airport in Ilorin.

The incident involved two individuals who survived and are currently receiving medical attention.

At the time of this report, one of the survivors has undergone an MRI scan, and both are reported to be conscious and in stable condition.

A statement from Oladeji indicated that the NSIB Director General, Captain Alex Badeh Jr, visited the crash site and noted that “essential flight data had already been retrieved and is currently being processed.

“Our investigators are on the ground and have begun work in earnest. The damaged aircraft is positioned on the left side of the runway, and recovery operations are nearly complete.

“Four of our specialists will remain at the site to complete critical measurements before returning to Abuja,” the statement quoted Badeh as saying.

Badeh stated that the NSIB has retrieved the data card from the aircraft, which is currently being analysed at the bureau’s transport safety laboratory.

He added that the findings will aid the preliminary report, anticipated within 30 days.

“Our job is to determine what happened, to whom it happened, how it happened, and most importantly, how to prevent it from happening again,” Badeh stated.

Providing an update on the crew involved in the crash, Badeh confirmed both individuals survived and are receiving medical treatment.

He said: “They are conscious, coherent, and in stable condition. One has undergone an MRI scan, and both are receiving appropriate medical care.”

While the investigation continues, the NSIB assured the public that Nigeria’s airspace remains secure, and further updates will be made available as the investigation progresses.