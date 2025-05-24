Mohamed Salah Wins Premier League Player Of The Season

Mohamed Salah has been crowned Premier League Player of the Season for the second time, following an outstanding campaign that played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s pursuit of their record-equalling 20th English top-flight title.

Naija News reports that the Egyptian forward secured the award after scoring 28 league goals, a remarkable tally that placed him five goals ahead of his closest competitor.

In addition to his goal-scoring feats, Salah also contributed 18 assists, demonstrating his all-around brilliance in a season where Liverpool has once again been a dominant force in the league.

Heading into the final game of the season against FA Cup winners Crystal Palace, Salah is on the cusp of breaking another record. With two assists shy of equaling the single-season assist record held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne, Salah’s performance continues to astound.

Salah’s victory breaks Manchester City’s four-year streak of players winning the Player of the Season award. The last non-City player to win was Salah’s own teammate, Virgil van Dijk, who claimed the honour in the 2018/19 season.

Van Dijk, alongside other notable contenders such as Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch, Arsenal’s Declan Rice, Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, and Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest, were all in the running, but Salah’s exceptional campaign saw him emerge victorious.

The prestigious award is determined by votes from both the public and a panel of football experts, and Salah’s remarkable season clearly impressed.

His achievement follows his first Player of the Season win in the 2017-18 campaign, cementing his status as one of the Premier League’s greatest players.

Earlier this month, Salah added another accolade to his collection when he was named the Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year, securing nearly 90 per cent of the votes, the largest winning margin in the award’s history this century.