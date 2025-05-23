Adeleke, Oyetola, Obasanjo, Atiku, Ooni, In Attendance For Owa Obokun’s Coronation

The coronation of the 41st Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, has attracted dignitaries from across Nigeria, marking a momentous occasion for Ilesa, Osun State.

The coronation ceremony, which took place in Ilesa on Thursday, has been a grand spectacle, drawing large crowds of residents who turned out in celebration.

Many local business owners closed their shops in honour of the historic event, underscoring the significance of the day for the people of Ijesaland.

Among the distinguished guests at the ceremony were Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke; Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, representing President Bola Tinubu; former President Olusegun Obasanjo; former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; and Senator Francis Fadahunsi, representing Osun East.

Other royal fathers who attended the occasion included the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Laoye Ghandi; Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi; Owaloko of Iloko-Ijesa, Oba Akeem Ogungbangbe; and the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams.

The event also saw the presence of several prominent individuals, including the Executive Director of Marine and Operations, Engr. Olalekan Badmus; a former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly; and various cabinet members from the Osun State Government.