Suspected Lakurawa Terrorists Kidnap Christian Worshippers In Kebbi

Armed assailants suspected to be affiliated with the infamous Lakurawa terrorists gang reportedly invaded Zagami village in the Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State on Sunday, abducting multiple Christian worshippers during a church service.

Naija News learnt that the assailants arrived on motorcycles and stormed the church during the morning service, firing shots indiscriminately and creating chaos before taking an unknown number of congregants into the nearby forest.

One worshipper, Ezekiel Danjuma, who managed to escape the attack, disclosed to journalists that the gunmen arrived in large groups and surrounded the church prior to their assault.

“It was terrifying. They came shooting and forced their way into the church. Some of us managed to escape through the back, but they took many people with them,” Danjuma told Daily Post on Monday.

Naija News understands that the event has instilled fear and sorrow in Zagami, a tranquil agricultural community located in the Kebbi South Senatorial District, which includes seven local government areas: Danko/Wasagu, Fakai, Ngaski, Sakaba, Shanga, Yauri, and Zuru.

At the time of this report, law enforcement officials had not released an official statement.

Nevertheless, residents are urging the Kebbi State Government and security forces to enhance their efforts in rescuing the kidnapped individuals and to bolster security measures in the area to avert additional assaults.