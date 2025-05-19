2027: Patience Jonathan Has Every Right To Back Tinubu’s Re-election – Ohanaeze Youths Declare

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has come to the defence of Nigeria’s former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, amid growing backlash over her recent endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for a second term.

The socio-cultural youth wing of the Igbo apex body labelled the criticisms directed at the former First Lady as unfounded and unnecessary.

Patience Jonathan had publicly declared her intention to support President Tinubu’s re-election bid, stating she had no desire to return to the presidential villa—a statement that has drawn sharp reactions from some Nigerians.

Reacting to the public outcry, the leadership of the Ohanaeze youth group, through a statement issued on Monday and jointly signed by its National President, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, and National Secretary, Comrade Obinna Achionye, defended Jonathan’s position.

They emphasized that every Nigerian, including former public officials, has the constitutional right to align with any political figure of their choice.

“It is within the right of the former First Lady to support any politician of her choice, just like any other Nigerian,” the group stated.

They further argued, “There is freedom of choice guaranteed by Nigeria’s Constitution and natural laws. What the former First Lady, Her Excellency Dame Patience Jonathan is to exercise that right of choice.”

According to the statement, those dissatisfied with Jonathan’s political stance are also free to align themselves with candidates they prefer.

“Anyone who is not comfortable with her choice is also at liberty to pitch a tent with any other politician of their choice,” the youth leaders added.

“Those against her should have a rethink and allow Dame Patience to be; she remains one of the finest and caring First Ladies ever produced in Nigeria.”

They went on to highlight her longstanding commitment to the welfare of ordinary Nigerians and the enduring support she continues to enjoy nationwide.

“Her passion and commitment towards the welfare of the downtrodden in this country remains unparalleled. Quite glaring is also her large followership which cuts across every part of the country and beyond, and has remained so, even years after she left office,” the statement added.

The youth council concluded their message by challenging critics to be forthright about their own political leanings and to refrain from targeting others for differing views.

“So, those against her political decision should be brave enough to name the person they are supporting,” the group declared.

The statement also called on Dame Jonathan to disregard the online criticisms, describing her detractors as people “whose antics is to use social media and abuse anyone who shares different political opinions as their paymasters.”