PHOTOS: Tinubu Meets Pope Leo XIV In Rome

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with newly inaugurated Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican during the Pope’s first official Mass.

The President participated in the inaugural Mass that signified the start of Pope Leo XIV’s papacy as the Catholic Church’s 267th leader.

He was present alongside global dignitaries and leaders at the Vatican for the formal installation of the new Pope, following Pope Francis’ death.

During his time at the Vatican, President Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to fostering interfaith dialogue, tolerance, and global cooperation in the face of rising religious and ideological divisions.

On Saturday, following his arrival in Rome, President Tinubu was hosted to a private diplomatic dinner by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, who received him with a warm welcome.

The visit also served as a platform for the President to express Nigeria’s appreciation for the Vatican’s enduring spiritual support and its strong ties with the Nigerian Catholic community.

See photos below: