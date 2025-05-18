Tinubu Meets Vatican Officials, Pledges Continued Support For Interfaith Cooperation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reiterated Nigeria’s unwavering dedication to fostering interfaith dialogue and unity amid growing global tensions driven by religious and ideological divides.

Naija News reports that this reaffirmation came as the President arrived in Rome on Saturday evening to attend the ceremonial mass for the inauguration of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, the 267th head of the Catholic Church.

Upon his arrival, Tinubu was warmly received by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State. The cardinal hosted the Nigerian leader to a private dinner where both parties held a diplomatic exchange, touching on issues of mutual concern and global cooperation.

“Our dialogue was marked by a spirit of fraternity and a shared vision for the future. We discussed common values such as peace, mutual respect, and global solidarity,” Tinubu shared via his verified X account, @officialABAT.

During the meeting, the President expressed gratitude for the Vatican’s enduring goodwill and spiritual engagement with Nigeria, especially among the nation’s Catholic population.

“I expressed Nigeria’s deep appreciation for the Vatican’s longstanding goodwill and reaffirmed our commitment to promoting interfaith dialogue, tolerance, and cooperation in an increasingly polarised world,” the President stated.

This high-level interaction highlights the value Nigeria places on religious diplomacy, particularly in a period marked by rising ethnic and sectarian conflicts worldwide.

“As always, Nigeria remains a nation open to friendship, grounded in faith, and committed to building bridges of understanding across the world,” Tinubu added.

President Tinubu’s trip to the Vatican comes at a time when Nigeria continues to actively contribute to peacekeeping and religious reconciliation efforts across the African continent.

His attendance at Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration symbolises the country’s connection to the global faith community.

Alongside other global dignitaries and leaders, Tinubu is participating in the official inauguration Mass that signals the beginning of Pope Leo XIV’s papal leadership, following the passing of Pope Francis.