Many Trapped As Building Collapses In Lagos

An unspecified number of people were trapped beneath the debris after a storey building located at Idi-Araba in the Mushin area of Lagos State collapsed.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened on Sunday afternoon.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman for the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Shakiru Amodu, said one person had been rescued while efforts were ongoing to reach others who were still trapped.

Amodu added that the building was under construction and at one storey level before the incident occurred.

He said, “A male adult has been rescued while efforts are ongoing to rescue other victims trapped under the rubble.”

In other news, patients and residents around the Ifako-Ijaiye General Hospital panicked and ran for their lives over a fire outbreak that gutted a nursing room of the hospital, located on Iju Road in the Ifako-Ijaiye area of Lagos State.

Naija News learnt that the inferno, which started from the nursing room on the second floor of the three-storey health facility in the afternoon, led to patients and visitors scampering for safety.

Confirming the incident, Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, in a post via X, said the fire was swiftly contained from spreading to other parts of the facility.

She stated that normal operations have resumed, and medical services to the public continued uninterrupted.