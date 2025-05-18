Outgoing Manchester City playmaker, Kevin de Bruyne, has not ruled out the possibility of remaining in England and potentially joining another Premier League club after he departed from the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old Belgian midfielder is set to leave Manchester City when his contract expires later this month, and he is expected to become a free agent.

With a wealth of experience and accolades under his belt, including six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and a UEFA Champions League trophy won in 2023 under manager Pep Guardiola, De Bruyne is a highly sought-after talent for clubs looking to bolster their squads.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, De Bruyne confirmed that he has been discussing his future with various clubs.

He expressed a genuine desire to continue playing at a high level, stating, “I want to play good football, whatever the decision.” When asked about the possibility of staying in England, he acknowledged that it would depend on the offers he receives, emphasising the importance of making a decision that accommodates his family.

“I have a family, kids,” De Bruyne explained. “I have to make a decision that suits everybody. The decision is complex.”

Having joined Manchester City from the Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, Makelele has been instrumental in the club’s success over the past eight years.

As he prepares for this new chapter in his career, fans and analysts alike are keen to see where he will land next and how his legacy will continue to unfold in the football world.