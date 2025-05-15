FC Barcelona Are 2024–2025 Spanish La Liga Champions

FC Barcelona have clinched the 2024–2025 La Liga title after a dominant 2-0 away victory over city rivals RCD Espanyol in a tense Catalan derby earlier today, May 15.

The win sees Barcelona crowned champions with two games to spare, solidifying their place at the top of the table after a season of consistent brilliance.

The goals came in the second half, with 17-year-old Spanish winger Lamine Yamal opening the scoring in the 53rd minute.

Barcelona sealed the victory deep into stoppage time when Fermin López slotted home in the 90+5 minute, igniting wild celebrations among the traveling fans at the RCDE Stadium.

Espanyol’s frustration boiled over in the 80th minute when Leandro Cabrera was shown a straight red card, reducing the hosts to 10 men and all but ending their hopes of a comeback.

With this result, Barcelona now sit atop the league table with 85 points from 36 matches, boasting 27 wins, 4 draws, and just 5 losses.

They’ve scored an astounding 97 goals while conceding 36, giving them a commanding goal difference of +61. Their recent run of form — five straight wins — has left no room for rivals to catch up.

Real Madrid trail in second place with 78 points, while Atlético Madrid and Athletic Club round out the top four. Barcelona’s triumph also guarantees their place in next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage.