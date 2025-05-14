JUST IN: Senate Confirms Tinubu’s Nominees As INEC RECs

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday (today) ratified the appointment of five resident electoral commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Naija News reports that this confirmation came after the Senate committee on INEC presented its report during the plenary session today.

The individuals confirmed are Umar Yusuf Garba, Sa’ad Umar Idris, Chukwuemeka Obeziako, Umar Mukhtar, and Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem. These appointments were made in accordance with section 154(1) of the amended 1999 Constitution.

The committee, led by Senator Sharafadeen Alli of Oyo South, affirmed that the nominees fulfilled the necessary qualifications for their roles. The newly appointed RECs are anticipated to serve a term of five years each.

President Bola Tinubu had submitted the nominations for the new RECs in a letter addressed to the Senate on March 18.

“In compliance with the provision of section 154(1) of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the senate, the appointment of the following five (5) nominees as Resident Electoral Commissioners in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),” the letter reads.

“The distinguished senate is invited to note that this letter which supersedes my earlier one referenced pres134/2 dated 12th day of March is occasioned by my consideration and approval of the commissioner from Borno state for reappointed for a second term.”