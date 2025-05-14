Induced Coma: Peter Obi Urges Nigerians To Pray For Taiwo Awoniyi

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to pray for Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi.

Taiwo Awoniyi is reportedly in an induced coma following emergency surgery to treat a ruptured intestine.

Awoniyi, who plays for Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League, suffered the injury during the final moments of Forest’s 2-2 draw against Leicester City on Sunday, May 11.

In a determined attempt to net a late winner, the 27-year-old collided heavily with the goalpost. Despite the severity of the impact, he continued to play, as all substitutions had been used.

However, he was eventually forced off the pitch when the pain became too much to bear.

Initial reports from Nottingham Forest on Tuesday suggested Awoniyi was “recovering well” after surgery.

However, fresh details from the Daily Mail have revealed the injury was more serious than first believed. Doctors found that Awoniyi had sustained a potentially life-threatening rupture, necessitating urgent and complex surgical intervention.

To aid his recovery, medical personnel placed the footballer in an induced coma—a medically controlled state used to minimize movement, alleviate pain, and stabilize his vital signs in the aftermath of surgery.

In a heartfelt message shared on his official 𝕏 page earlier today, May 14, Peter Obi expressed deep concern over the incident and praised Awoniyi’s resilience.

Obi wrote, “I read with deep concern the unfortunate incident involving our own Taiwo Awoniyi @taiwoawoniyi18, a resilient son of the soil, who, while giving his best on the field for Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League, suffered a severe injury in the line of duty.

“It is both painful and telling that, even after colliding with the goalpost and sustaining what has now been revealed as a ruptured intestine, he pressed on, a testament to the Nigerian spirit: strong, unyielding, and ever-committed.

“Let us not take this lightly. We must appreciate and celebrate such young men who continue to lift our flag high, even at great personal risk. I call on the authorities, the football community, and indeed all of us as citizens to keep Taiwo in our thoughts and prayers. As he lies in an induced coma after emergency surgery, let us stand in solidarity with him and his family.

“May he recover fully and return stronger. And may we build a country where such sacrifice is not in vain, where patriotism is matched with proper care, recognition, and support. I wish him complete healing.

“May God Almighty bless Taiwo Awoniyi. God bless the Super Eagles. God bless Nigeria.”