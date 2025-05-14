Flying Eagles Coach Aliyu Zubairu Aims To Win U-20 AFCON Title

Flying Eagles coach Aliyu Zubairu expresses optimism as the Nigerian side shift their focus towards winning their eighth AFCON title in Egypt.

Note that the Flying Eagles have secured their spot in the upcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile following their qualification for the semi-finals stage of the U-20 AFCON.

The team made headlines on Monday by beating defending champions Senegal, 3-1 on penalties during a gripping quarter-final match.

With this victory, the Flying Eagles are now set to face South Africa in the semi-finals on Thursday. Coach Zubairu is confident that the team will improve their performance, no longer burdened by the anxiety of qualifying for the World Cup.

“We anticipate a competitive semi-final against the South Africans,” he stated in an interview with NFF Media.

“Now that we have achieved our World Cup qualification, we can approach the next match with greater focus and composure, which will positively influence our gameplay.”

The rivalry between Nigeria and South Africa adds an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming match, a fact that coach Zubairu recognizes. “We are prepared to give it our all and compete fiercely for the title,” he affirmed.

Reflecting on the team’s progress, Zubairu noted, “It’s clear that we have improved with each match, and we are ready to showcase our development against South Africa.”

Their opponents, the South Africans, also endured a challenging match, narrowly defeating the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in extra time at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium—the same venue where Nigeria defeated Senegal.

Nigeria has a rich history in the U-20 AFCON, having won the title seven times in 1983, 1985, 1987, 1989, 2005, 2011, and 2015, in addition to runner-up finishes in 1999 and 2007, and bronze medals in 2009 and 2013.

In the second semi-final, hosts Egypt, who have claimed the title four times, will face Morocco in Cairo.