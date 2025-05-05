Flying Eagles Of Nigeria Coach, Aliyu Zubairu Expects Win Over Kenya

Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu has expressed a strong determination for his team to secure a decisive victory against Kenya on Wednesday, May 7.

The game will be the Flying Eagles’ final Group B match at the 2025 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations. It will take place at the June 30 Air Defence Stadium in Cairo.

A win will qualify Zubairu and his boys for the next stage of the competition as they continue their push for a record-extending eighth continental title.

In their previous outing, the seven-time champions were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Morocco, a result that left them sitting in second place in the group with four points accumulated from two matches played so far.

These draws put additional pressure on the Flying Eagles, making it imperative that they secure all three points against Kenya, who currently languish at the bottom of the group without a single point to their name.

“We will approach the game against Kenya with optimism and confidence,” Zubairu stated after the draw with Morocco.

“While they have struggled in this tournament, they are still a capable side, and we must treat them with the utmost respect. Our focus will be on maintaining high levels of concentration to ensure we achieve the three points necessary for our advancement to the quarter-finals.”

Meanwhile, Flying Eagles captain Daniel Bameyi reflected on the team’s hard-fought draw against Morocco, acknowledging the challenges they faced throughout the match.

The team started strong, showcasing their skills and asserting dominance in the first half; however, the Moroccans regrouped and controlled much of the second half, creating a tense situation on the pitch.

Bameyi commended both his teammates and the opposing team, saying, “It was an intense and competitive match, and I believe the outcome accurately reflects the battle we faced. We owe gratitude to God for the point we earned. It was essential for our morale as we prepare for the crucial match against Kenya.”