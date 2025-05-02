Flying Eagles Of Nigeria Coach, Aliyu Zubairu Optimistic After Win Over Tunisia

Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu has expressed optimism following his team’s impressive victory over Tunisia in their opening match of the 2025 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations held in Cairo on Thursday.

The Flying Eagles, who are seven-time champions of the tournament, secured a hard-fought 1-0 win, thanks to a well-placed goal from Auwal Ibrahim, who found the back of the net just seven minutes before the halftime whistle.

In the post-match press conference, Zubairu attributed the team’s success to their focused ambition of securing a ticket to the World Cup.

“There is no secret to our victory other than our determination to achieve our ultimate goal,” he stated. “The boys recognized the importance of taking this first step correctly, and that realization was what drove us to claim this victory.”

Looking ahead, the Flying Eagles are set to face Morocco in their next encounter, scheduled for Sunday at the June 30 Stadium.

Morocco, who emerged victorious in their opening fixture against Kenya with a score of 3-2, will present a formidable challenge to the Nigerian side.

Zubairu is aware of the strengths of the Moroccan side, particularly their roster, which includes numerous players active in overseas clubs.

However, he remains confident in his team’s capabilities and is planning to devise a strategic approach to maximize their chances of earning three points in this crucial match.

“While it’s true that Morocco has more players playing abroad, we will take each game as it comes and focus on our game plan,” he noted.

“The match against Tunisia is now behind us, and our focus shifts entirely to how we will prepare for Morocco. We will identify tactics that will allow us to outmanoeuvre them and secure the win.”