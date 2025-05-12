Fubara: You Are Part Of The People Who Caused Problems For The Governor – Wike Slams Peterside

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike has accused the founder of IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside, of being one of the people responsible for the problems affecting the suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

Wike stated this while reacting to Peterside’s statement describing the appointees of Rivers sole administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas as riff raffs.

Speaking during a media interview on Monday morning, the Minister questioned Peterside’s contribution when Fubara was made governor.

He said, “Atedo Peterside’s comment is unfortunate, saying appointees are riff-raffs is too extreme. PHD holders are riff-raffs because they could not establish a bank. If they had established a bank, they won’t have been riff-raffs.

“These are some of the people who caused problems for the governor. When we were making this young man governor, what was Peterside’s contribution? He’s from Opobo LGA.

“How can a man give a blanket insult that people are riff-raffs? Look, whatever position you occupy, your impact on your people is key.

“When Wigwe was alive, I called him – look you are in Lagos and everyday you fly down here, what have you done for Rivers State? At the level you are, what can you say you have contributed for the development of the state?

“He looked at me and said he would return in two weeks time. He came back, he said that he has thought about it. He told me he was going to setup a world class university.”