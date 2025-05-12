Edo Governor Orders Immediate Arrest Of Neo Black Movement President

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi, to initiate the immediate arrest and prosecution of the President of the Neo Black Movement (NBM) of Africa, Olorogun Ese Kakor.

Naija News reports that the governor called for Kakor’s arrest over alleged forgery of official state government documents.

In the petition, the Governor accused Kakor of forging government documents, which falsely claimed to authorize him to provide assistance to schools in Edo South Senatorial District.

The act, Okpebholo said, was not only fraudulent but a direct assault on the integrity of the state’s administrative processes.

The Governor, who described the act as criminal and deceitful, said the alleged forgery was carried out in connivance with certain low-level civil servants within the state bureaucracy.

He noted that those civil servants implicated in the forgery have already been identified and taken into custody and a police investigation is currently underway to determine their level of culpability.

Governor Okpebholo vowed that all those found culpable will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Governor Okpebholo further insisted that the land title on which the NBM headquarter was erected in Edo State has been revoked, citing the organization’s alleged involvement in violent crimes and unlawful activities within the state.

The Governor urged both the Nigeria Police Force and the DSS to intensify their efforts in curbing the operations of groups allegedly involved in criminality and to ensure that those responsible for these acts are brought to justice.