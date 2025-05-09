Olubadan Suspends Two Mogajis Over Land Grabbing

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, has suspended two Mogajis (family heads) over serious allegations of land grabbing and abuse of power.

Naija News reports that the affected Mogajis are Kamorudeen Kolawole of the Kukula family, Oke–Ofa Baba Isale, Ibadan North East LGA and Samsudeen Bello of the Ekerin Ajengbe family, Isale Osi, Ibadan South West LGA.

Their suspension, which took effect immediately on Thursday, was announced during the Olubadan Land Matters Committee meeting held at the Old Olubadan Palace, Oja Oba, Ibadan.

Speaking through the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, the Olubadan said that the suspension order remained in force until the suspended Mogajis do the needful.

“Your suspension order is indefinite until you retrace your steps and do the needful,” Olubadan affirmed.

“You have been told severally to desist from any act that can tarnish the reputation and image of the Olubadan and Ibadanland, such as land grabbing, trespassing, forceful land taking, oppression of your family members and other residents in your domain.”

The Olubadan ordered the removal of their symbolic beads, effectively stripping them of their traditional authority.

They are also barred from parading themselves as Mogajis until they “do the needful” and show remorse.

He instructed the Police and other law enforcement operatives to arrest any of the suspended titleholders found violating the order.

The Olubadan also warned other chiefs and Baales who have been ignoring committee invitations, describing such acts as gross insubordination.

Palace Officials Present:

Oba Abiodun Kola Daisi – Ashipa Olubadan

Oba Dauda Azees – Ashipa Balogun

Oba Salaudeen Ajibade – Ekerin Olubadan

Chief Isiaka Akinpelu – Adviser on Chieftaincy Matters

Mogaji Ariori – President, Association of Mogajis

Mogaji Adeleke Lukman – Committee Secretary

Mogaji Abdul Rasaq Akinola – Reporting Officer