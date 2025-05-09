DSS Arrest Suspects Over Killing Of One-year-old Baby In Kano

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested five individuals associated with the kidnapping and tragic murder of a one-year-old girl, Sakina Mamuda, in Duhun Bake village, Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State.

In a statement released by his Spokesperson, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, on Thursday evening, Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, commended the security operatives for their prompt and effective response in capturing the suspects.

The statement indicated that the suspects had kidnapped the infant and demanded a ransom from her family, subsequently leading to her brutal murder.

Naija News learnt that the perpetrators callously disposed of her lifeless body in an abandoned well.

The arrested individuals, Zailani Rabiu, Hafizu Yusuf, Abubakar Abdulkareem, Umar Lawan, and Amadu Salisu, all hail from the same community as the victim in Gwarzo Local Government Area.

They are presently under investigation for charges including criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, and homicide, as mentioned in the statement.

Speaking at a joint press briefing held at the Government House in Kano, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Dederi, along with the Commissioner for Information and other senior officials, reaffirmed the administration’s determination to ensure justice is swiftly and decisively served in this tragic case.

“Governor Yusuf expressed deep sorrow over the incident and praised the DSS operatives and other security agencies for their proactive response,” the statement said.

Governor Yusuf reiterated his administration’s dedication to enhancing the state’s security framework by increasing investments in intelligence collection, logistics, and collaboration among agencies.

“This senseless tragedy has shaken us to the core.

“I commend the DSS for acting swiftly and decisively. We will continue to prioritise the safety of our people and ensure that those who threaten our peace are brought to justice,” the Governor stated.

Naija News understands that the event has elicited significant public outrage, prompting demands for the swift prosecution of the suspects and the application of the law’s full force against those who endanger children.