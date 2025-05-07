Unconstitutional, Will Not Be Honoured – Benue, Zamfara Reject Reps Summons

The Houses of Assembly in Benue and Zamfara states have rejected the summons issued to them by the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions, describing the move as unconstitutional and a violation of federal legislative boundaries.

Naija News gathered that the House of Representatives committee had last Friday invited the governors and assembly leaderships of both states—Hyacinth Alia of Benue and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara—over alleged governance breakdowns.

The federal lawmakers said the summoned parties must appear to justify why their constitutional functions should not be taken over under Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution.

Benue Assembly Files Lawsuit, Says Summons Invalid

On Tuesday, the Benue State House of Assembly formally rejected the summons through a resolution instructing its Speaker, Hyacinth Dajoh, not to honour the invitation.

Majority Leader of the House, Saater Tiseer, described the summons as a breach of the Assembly’s autonomy, citing Section 101 of the Constitution, which empowers state legislatures to regulate their own procedures.

Several lawmakers, including Bemdoo Ipusu, Michael Audu, and Peter Uche, echoed the same stance. Ipusu called for legal redress, accusing the petitioners, Guardians of Democracy, of misleading the National Assembly.

“The Benue Assembly is vibrant and functioning. This is a clear attempt to usurp our constitutional powers,” Ipusu said.

Peter Uche expressed surprise that he was listed among allegedly suspended lawmakers. “I am performing my duties. That inclusion shows they were misinformed,” he said.

Assembly Heads to Court to Stop Reps’ Action

The Assembly has since filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Makurdi (Suit No. FHC/MKD/CS/45/2025), seeking an injunction to restrain the National Assembly from proceeding with any oversight or takeover plans.

Defendants include Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; the Committee Chairman, Michael Etaba; the House itself; and members of the petitioning group.

The Benue Assembly is praying the court to declare it autonomous and protected from federal interference unless constitutionally incapacitated.

Zamfara Lawmakers Stand Firm, Dismiss Summons

In Zamfara, the State Assembly also rejected the summons and said Governor Dauda Lawal would not appear before the committee.

Speaking to The PUNCH, Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Kabiru Dangulbi, said the invitation lacked legal merit.

“Our governor is law-abiding. The summons is unconstitutional and will not be honoured,” he stated.

Unlike Benue, Dangulbi said Zamfara would not seek legal action. “We believe the National Assembly will realise the overstep and abandon the matter,” he said.