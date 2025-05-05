You Need More Salt – Oyakhilome Advices Congregants To Ignore Doctors Warning

General overseer of Love World Ministries, Chris Oyakhilome has expressed worry over some people’s decision to stop taking salt due to advice from medical professionals.

Speaking to his congregants on Sunday, May 4, the clergyman adviced his members to ignore such medical advice, insisting that God used salt to heal the sick.

Oyakhilome argued that many people have suffered from stroke and other diseases because they listened to their doctors advice.

He said, “We listen to the so called professionals and many have d!ed listening to them. Think how many people have suffered strokes and all kinds of ailments because they listen to their doctor. Think of how many people have been afraid of salt. In fact they have eliminated salt from their food.

“I thought so myself too but this is why I talk to you about praying in tongues. From praying in tongues, the spirit of God talks and guides me. I speak in tongues and solutions come.

“You have to let others know. You need salt , more salt than less salt. All the sick people being treated in the hospital, they are giving them salt but they don’t know. They repackage it and sell it to you in different forms.’’

He went on the read the bible passage, Mark 9: 50 in which Jesus said Salt is good and that people should have some salt and have peace with one another.

His message has sparked a conversation online. While some agree with him, others argue that such message could cause a medical crisis as some people may just ignore their doctors’ advice and start taking in too much salt.