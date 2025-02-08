Ministers Who Charge Money To Sing Are Not Singing For God – Oyakhilome

The founder of Love World, also known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has said gospel singers who charge money to sing are not singing for God.

Naija News reports that Pastor Oyakhilome said the church has been turned into a house of party than house of God.

In a viral video on X, on Saturday, posted by the Nation, the Christ Embassy founder claimed that all gospel singers who charge money for their songs would soon be retired.

He stated that he used to celebrate minister until God told him to stop. He added all churches would stop inviting ministers when they become true church of God.

His words: “The church lost their way of worship. The churches were turned into party places not prayer places. Well, God’s word was truly celebrated? No. Everything changed. The music in the church became worldly.

“They danced for themselves and celebrated themselves not God. How many of those singers were soul winners? They were never soul winners. They will lead praise in the church.

“And when it’s time for prayer, they’re out. They’ve gone to another church to do another song. They were professionals. Making money from the church. Charging for their singing. Pretending they were singing praise to God. It was all a charade. And many of the pastors didn’t know that this was the world coming to the church.

“And they help to celebrate them. I did at the beginning. When I changed, they refused to change with me. I had to let them go.

“Because God was getting my attention. And telling me, no, this is not the way. So I came back and I said to them if anybody celebrated you, I did. I said now, the Lord is asking us to do the right thing.

“And I showed from the scripture what was the right thing. And well, they have become too popular. And they were making some money. Which wasn’t big money. Do they even know what money is?

“But the little money they were making was too attractive Their hearts were overcharged. So they didn’t want to follow me in the direction we were going. They made a detour. And I hope they all repent. Because I told them, the direction they were going was the wrong direction.

“And one day, those churches that were inviting them to come and do special singing for them, will stop inviting them. Once those churches repent, and start doing the right thing too. They’ll close their doors. Because what they’re doing is not from God. I told you what the ministry is supposed to be like for true worship.

“So those people parading, going from place to place that they are worship leaders. There’s nothing like that. They are not worship leaders. That ministry doesn’t exist.

“The only one who had that role was fired by God. And it was Satan. So true praise is in the house of God. Not some minister so and so. Traveling from place to place, collecting money from people to be paid and he says he’s a minister of worship.

“He’s not. Don’t give him money. Don’t pay and see what happens. That ministry will be retired very quickly.”