Lagos State Mulls Possibility Of Demolishing Christ Embassy Church, As Pastor Chris Promises Bigger Structure

The Lagos State government has hinted on the possibility of demolishing the Christ Embassy building located on Billings Way, Oregun, in the Ikeja area of Lagos State, which was gutted by fire in the early hours of Sunday.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) announced that the building would be demolished if it fails to pass an integrity test.

This is coming as the general overseer of the LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, Rev Chris Oyakhilome, said it would rebuild a better and bigger structure to replace the affected building.

LASEMA’s Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu while fielding questions from journalists at the scene of the fire incident on Sunday said that the intensity of the fire had caused cracks in the wall of the building, which therefore required that an integrity test be conducted.

He said, “We have seen a lot of structural defects; there are cracks on the walls, and we are carrying out evacuation so that the place will be safe.

“We will ensure to subject the building to an integrity test where we can determine the next line of action. We cannot demolish at this moment until an integrity test is carried out. If it is not safe, then we will take the next action.

“We are working with the church, and they have been cooperating with us, which is why we were able to swiftly combat the fire. We have the structural design of the building with us, and we will investigate thoroughly to ascertain the cause of the fire.”

The Lagos emergency management boss noted that though there was basic firefighting equipment in the church at the time of the fire, the presence of highly flammable materials contributed to the intensity of the fire.

He added, “As a professional, I realised that maybe there were lots of flammables in there in terms of the curtains and other materials. However, from what I have seen, they have basic firefighting equipment, trained men to curtail fire, and fire hydrants.

“One way or the other, we work as a team with them, and that’s why despite the fire being massive, it did not spread, and there was no casualty.”

