Tottenham Hotspur’s James Maddison Sidelined For Rest Of Season

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison is facing a significant setback as he is expected to miss the final three weeks of the season due to a knee injury.

James Maddison, 28, made headlines for scoring a goal in last Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first leg against Bodo/Glimt, but his celebration turned to concern as he sustained an injury shortly thereafter.

Initially, Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou remained optimistic about Maddison’s condition in the immediate aftermath of the match.

However, the situation took a turn for the worse as reports emerged on Friday morning indicating that the injury might be more serious than originally believed.

Subsequent medical scans have confirmed suspicions of potential knee ligament damage, the full extent of which is expected to be clarified within the next 48 hours.

This news poses a considerable blow to Tottenham’s aspirations as they find themselves in a strong position to advance to the Europa League final, particularly with the decisive second leg scheduled in Norway on Thursday, May 8.

With Maddison now likely ruled out for both the second leg and any potential final in Bilbao later this month, the team will have to strategize without one of its key playmakers.

After the team’s 1-1 draw against West Ham on Sunday, Postecoglou addressed the situation, stating, “We’ll probably get some clarity on Monday. It is fair to say it’s not looking promising, but we’ll just wait and see.”

The uncertainty surrounding Maddison’s injury not only affects the immediate matches but also the overall morale of the squad as they aim to cap off the season on a high note.