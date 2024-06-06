Euro 2024: Maddison, Grealish, Maguire, Others Kicked Out Of England Squad

England head coach, Gareth Southgate has dropped seven players from the final squad he plans to execute the Euro 2024 with, including Manchester City star, Jack Grealish, and Tottenham Hotspur star, James Madison.

The England coach also left out Manchester United’s former captain, Harry Maguire, who is currently battling fitness issues.

The other players left out of the England squad are Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton, James Trafford of Burnley, Curtis Jones of Liverpool, and Jarrell Quansah of Liverpool.

All the aforementioned players made it to Southgate’s England provisional squad for Euro 2024. Players like Grealish and Madison played in England’s 3-0 win over Bosnia And Herzegovina in an international friendly on Monday, June 3, 2024. Unfortunately, Southgate wasn’t impressed with their performance.

After it was made official to him that he had been kicked out of England’s Euro 2024 squad, Madison removed England from his Instagram bio and issued a statement to express his unhappiness over the development.

The 27-year-old forward wrote: “I trained well and worked hard all week but if I’m honest with myself, my form for Spurs when coming back from injury in the second half of the season probably wasn’t at the levels I had set which gave Gareth a decision to make.

“I still thought there would be a space for me in a 26-man squad as I feel I bring something different and had been a mainstay in this whole qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 in Germany but the manager has made the decision and I have to respect that. I’ll be back, I have no doubt.”

Below are the remaining players in England Euro 2024 Squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Declan Rice (Arsenal).

Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).