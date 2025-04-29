Francis Ngannou Involved In Motorcycle Accident That Killed Teen

Former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou was allegedly involved in a motorcycle accident that resulted in the death of a teenage girl in Yaoundé, the capital city of Cameroon.

The victim, identified as 17-year-old Ntsama Brigitte Manuella, reportedly died following a collision near the bustling Omnisport neighbourhood.

Some reports in Cameroon suggest that Francis Ngannou was directly operating a motorcycle that struck the girl. Others claim it was a collision between motorcycles — Manuella reportedly riding one herself — and that Ngannou attempted to intervene in the aftermath of the accident.

All the same, local reports confirmed that Ngannou personally transported the critically injured teen to Yaoundé General Hospital and assumed full responsibility for her emergency medical care.

Despite immediate surgical efforts, including operations to address significant trauma to her leg and arm, Manuella tragically succumbed to her injuries during the procedure. Her death has sparked a wave of mourning and a flood of questions from the public.

At the time of writing, Ngannou has not issued a public statement, though local reports emphasize his visible distress and cooperation with authorities.

An investigation is underway, with Cameroonian law enforcement working to determine the precise chain of events and any possible liabilities.

This heartbreaking development compounds a string of personal tragedies for Francis Ngannou, who just months ago suffered the death of his young son, Kobe, at only 15 months old.