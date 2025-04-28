BREAKING: Court Sentence Osinachi’s Husband To Death By Hanging

The husband of late gospel sensation Osinachi, Peter Nwachukwu, has been convicted of culpable homicide in connection with her death on April 8, 2022.

Naija News reports that Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting in Wuse Zone 2, sentenced the defendant to death by hanging.

Justice Iheme pronounced Nwachukwu guilty during the judgment delivered in the case filed by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (OAGF).

He stated that the prosecution had proven the burden of proof placed on it by the law and subsequently found the defendant guilty.

The Federal Government had brought a 23-count charge against Nwachukwu, covering offences such as culpable homicide punishable by death, spousal battery, child cruelty, and criminal intimidation of both spouse and children.

More details to come…