NWFL Super Six Playoffs: Remo Stars, Nasarawa Amazons Secure Spots

Remo Stars Ladies and Nasarawa Amazons have secured their places in the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Super Six Playoffs.

In a thrilling NWFL encounter held on Thursday, Remo Stars faced off against Abia Angels in a rescheduled fixture that had fans on the edge of their seats.

The NWFL match ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw, a result that proved pivotal for the Ikenne-based club as they needed only a single point to seal their playoff berth.

Demonstrating exceptional resilience and a fighting spirit, Remo Stars not only battled through the tension of the match but ultimately displayed their prowess, securing a spot in the playoffs for the very first time in the club’s history.

On the other hand, Nasarawa Amazons also clinched their playoff spot with a narrow yet decisive 1-0 victory over last year’s NWFL champions, Edo Queens.

This crucial match took place at the Lafia City Stadium on Wednesday and showcased the competitive tenacity of Chris Danjuma’s squad.

The win against such a formidable opponent not only reinforced their status as a contender but also highlighted their ability to execute effective game plans under pressure.

Note that Edo Queens, Bayelsa Queens, and Rivers Angels have already cemented their places in the upcoming playoffs as the current season of the NWFL approaches its climax.

Looking ahead to the final day of competition next week, Naija Ratels and FC Robo Queens are set to face off in a high-stakes battle for the coveted last playoff spot.