Tinubu To Meet Ex-President, Kano Opposition Leader In London As Four PDP Govs Plot Defection To APC

A major political shift is underway ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, with no fewer than three to four governors of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reportedly in advanced talks to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and support President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid.

This development comes amid growing discontent in northern Nigeria, where some political blocs have threatened to withdraw support for Tinubu’s re-election.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has openly declared support for President Tinubu. Speaking at a public event last Friday, Eno stated that partisan divisions no longer exist in his state, describing the new political landscape as a “unity party” of PDP and APC.

With his endorsement, sources told THISDAY that the full structure of the PDP in Akwa Ibom may be deployed to support Tinubu and also secure the re-election of Senate President Godswill Akpabio in 2027. Akpabio is reportedly coordinating Eno’s planned defection and has pledged to support the governor’s second-term ambition in return.

Speaking through Saviour Enyiekere, Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission, at a recent event in Uyo, Akpabio’s representative said, “We are also going to support you for a second term… You broke a record by being the first opposition governor to declare support for a second term bid of President Tinubu.”

Oborevwori, Fubara, Mbah Weigh Options

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State are also said to be considering aligning with President Tinubu.

While they have not yet declared intent to defect, sources say both are weighing the political benefits of supporting Tinubu’s re-election while remaining in the PDP.

The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, is also exploring the possibility of backing Tinubu, either from within the PDP or by formally joining the APC.

His earlier defection plan was reportedly stalled due to the political crisis in his state and President Tinubu’s dissatisfaction with how he handled the situation.

Fubara is said to have rejected efforts by PDP governors to challenge a proposed state of emergency in court, signaling his intent to avoid actions that could threaten his mandate.

Strategic Absences and Rising Tensions

All three governors—Eno, Oborevwori, and Fubara—were conspicuously absent from the recent PDP Governors’ Forum meeting held in Ibadan. While Delta and Akwa Ibom states sent their deputies, Fubara had no representative present, indicating a potential drift from the party.

Governor Mbah, considered close to the presidency, is also reportedly considering joining the APC or remaining in the PDP while quietly supporting Tinubu’s re-election. These pro-Tinubu PDP governors are believed to be resisting any coalition plans to unseat the president in 2027.

PDP in Crisis Mode

The unfolding scenario has triggered alarm within PDP circles. Party leaders are now under pressure to take urgent action to prevent a full-blown defection crisis that could severely weaken the opposition’s chances in 2027.

Some stakeholders warn that failure to act could amount to handing Tinubu a walkover in the next presidential race.

However, some insiders argue that the defections are not yet sealed. They believe the governors are playing a strategic game and could abandon the plan if a strong opposition coalition emerges with a viable South-South candidate—especially given the region’s historical resistance to the APC.

Tinubu’s Northern Strategy

In a related development, President Tinubu is reportedly intensifying efforts to regain the North’s political support.

THISDAY learned that a high-level meeting is scheduled this weekend in London between Tinubu and a major opposition figure from Kano State.

The meeting, brokered by Senate President Akpabio, is expected to include a prominent traditional ruler from the region.

A second meeting with a former Nigerian president—also expected to be in London—is reportedly being planned to further boost Tinubu’s standing in the North.

APC leaders believe the former president still wields significant influence in the region and could play a pivotal role in shaping voter sentiment in 2027.