BREAKING: Tinubu Will Complete Eight Years – PDP Governor Declares

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be in office for two terms of eight years.

Naija News understands that Eno, a governor elected on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023, made this known at the flag-off of the Akwa Ibom section of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project on Tuesday afternoon.

More details to come…