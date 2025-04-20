Pastor Bakare Warns Nigeria Is Heading Toward Tyranny Under Tinubu’s Administration

The presiding overseer of the Global Community Citadel Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has raised a serious alarm, claiming that under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria is spiralling into tyranny and suffering from a brazen abuse of power.

Speaking during his state of the nation address marking the Easter celebrations, Bakare expressed his deep concern over the direction of the country under the current administration.

He highlighted the apparent erosion of democracy, particularly criticizing the collapse of the legislature, which he called a “bastion of democracy” that is now failing under the President’s leadership.

Bakare also pointed to the state of emergency declared in Rivers State by President Tinubu as a clear example of what he termed a “theater of the absurd.”

He slammed both the President’s actions and the National Assembly, which he accused of endorsing the measure. According to Bakare, the National Assembly has become the “most spineless” in Nigeria’s history, allowing for the President’s actions to go unchecked.

“Under your watch, Mr. President, the legislature has become a mere rubber stamp, endorsing every action you take without scrutiny,” Bakare said, referring to the passive role the National Assembly has played in the current political landscape.

The clergyman also took issue with the recent suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, which he described as a direct attack on accountability and transparency.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had demanded greater accountability from Senate President Godswill Akpabio, a call that led to her suspension. Bakare voiced his disapproval, questioning the Senate’s growing role in political violence and corruption.

He expressed disbelief at the verbal altercations in the Senate, particularly involving Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi and former Education Minister, Obi Ezekwesili.

Bakare condemned the Senate for becoming an institution of “political rascality” rather than a place for constructive discourse and leadership.

He accused the President of using his political influence to turn the National Assembly into a “haven for legislative rascality.”

He expressed disappointment in the current legislature, claiming it has become ineffective and unresponsive to the needs of the Nigerian people. “This National Assembly is the most ineffective in recent history, thanks to your political manipulation,” he told the President.

He further criticized the seeming “state capture” by the President, saying it is counterproductive and will ultimately harm the country. “This anti-climax can only lead to failure in the long run,” Bakare warned.

Bakare expressed that his decision to speak out was motivated by a desire for the President to succeed, noting that despite being in his first term, the current administration has drifted from its promises. He called on the government to embrace humility, justice, and fairness in order to avoid further damage.

“The renewed hope promised by this administration collapsed from day one with the removal of the fuel subsidy and the floating of the Naira, which plunged millions of Nigerians into extreme poverty,” Bakare added.

In conclusion, Bakare urged the President to reconsider the current trajectory and prioritize the welfare of Nigerians over political ambitions. “It is time to change direction before it’s too late,” he said.