Tinubu’s Policies Will Change Nigeria – CPC Youths Dismiss Defection

The Youth Wing of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed rumours of pulling out of the merger.

The CPC’s youths said they support President Bola Tinubu and his policies towards transforming Nigeria.

In a statement, on Friday, signed by National Youth Leader, Abubakar Maikudi, and Kogi State Youth Leader and Coordinating Chairman of States Youth Leaders Forum, Sani Ogu Salisu, they condemned purveyors of the rumour.

The wing also declared their loyalty and support for the APC and the Senator Tanko Al-Makura-led stakeholders’ engagement/endorsement group of the defunct CPC.

They called on “former President Muhammadu Buhari and other stakeholders of the defunct CPC to give Senator Al-Makura all the support needed in ensuring a more formidable structure for the unity of APC”.

The youths stated that “President Tinubu’s administration has shown strong commitment to implementing policies that will drive economic growth, improve infrastructure, and enhance the quality of life for all Nigerians.

“We believe these policies are crucial for Nigeria’s development.”

Naija News reported that former Governor of Nasarawa State, Al-Makura, former Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, along with 21 other CPC leaders, declared their support for the President and loyalty to the party.

Also, former Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, reaffirmed CPC’s loyalty to APC and dismissed the rumour of pulling out.