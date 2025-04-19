Exchange Of Gunfire, Explosions Engulf Borno Town As Boko Haram Invades LG

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists on Friday night invaded Gwoza local government headquarters in Borno state.

Naija News reports that the latest attack comes a few days after terrorists infiltrated Yamtake village, a community located about 14km from Gwoza town, and killed two soldiers and an unspecified number of civilians.

According to Vanguard, fleeing residents confirmed that the exchange of gunfire and explosions engulfed the town at about 11:08 as troops of the 26 Task Force Brigade engaged the attackers, with people scampering for safety.

Details of the casualties are still unknown at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, in response to renewed attacks across Plateau, Borno, and other states, the Nigerian military has begun implementing tactical changes in its operations.

The reorganisation, which started with the Nigerian Army on Monday, is expected to extend to the Nigerian Air Force and Nigerian Navy in the coming days. Top military officers have already been redeployed in a bid to reinforce ongoing operations.

Among the senior officers affected are the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai in Borno State and the Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna.

Major General A.E. Abubakar has been appointed as the new Theatre Commander of OPHK, while Major General A.K. Ibrahim has been named the new Commandant of the NDA. Sources within the military told Daily Trust that the redeployed commanders are expected to assume duty after the Easter celebrations.

Major General Shuaibu Waidi, the outgoing Theatre Commander, had only taken over the role on January 30, 2024, from Major General Gold Chibuisi. His tenure focused on sustaining the fight against Boko Haram and ISWAP in the northeast.