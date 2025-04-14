Senator Monguno Calls For Action On Boko Haram Resurgence In Borno State

The lawmaker who represents Borno North in the Senate, Mohammed Monguno, has stressed that any government that fails to guarantee the safety of its citizens does not deserve to remain in power.

Speaking with News Central in Maiduguri following a security meeting, Monguno, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed deep concern over the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks in Borno State.

The senator called for urgent action from the government to address the growing threat.

“We decided to meet with the security chiefs against the backdrop of the resurgence of the Boko Haram insurgency in various parts of the state,” Monguno explained.

He emphasized that the meeting was convened to raise awareness of the ongoing attacks and to press for more resources and manpower to be redeployed to Borno State.

Monguno highlighted that while some resources had been shifted to the northwestern part of the country, there was a critical need to return them to the north-east, particularly to Borno State, in order to combat the Boko Haram insurgency effectively.

Naija News reports that he underscored the centrality of security in governance, noting that it is the government’s primary responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens.

“Security is the primacy of governance. The whole essence of government is to guarantee peace, order, and good governance, as well as to protect the lives and property of the people,” he said.

He further emphasized, “Any government that fails or neglects to perform that primary duty of guaranteeing peace and order does not deserve to last a minute longer than absolutely necessary.”

The senator also revealed that the meeting brought together all actors within the security architecture to brainstorm on effective ways to restore peace to Borno State.

“We decided to bring together all actors in the security architecture under one roof, with a view to bonding and cross-fertilizing ideas,” Monguno said.

He acknowledged that Borno’s security situation remains critical, especially given the long-standing challenges posed by Boko Haram in the region.

“Our senatorial district has been ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgency, and it is vital that we address these challenges together for the sake of our people,” Monguno concluded.