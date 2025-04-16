Rivers Is Going Bad, Every Step The Sole Administrator Has Taken So Far Is Illegal – Kenneth Okonkwo

Actor cum politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has totally condemned the activities of Ibokette Ibas as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State.

According to Okonkwo, every action taken by Ibas since his appointment by President Bola Tinubu is illegal.

Speaking on Tuesday via a statement released on his 𝕏 account about the political situation in Rivers State, the former spokesperson of the Peter Obi presidential campaign said it’s a shame that a military man is the one running the affairs of Rivers State.

He condemned the appointment of sole administrators for local government areas in the state, the constitution of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) and other activities performed by Ibas in Rivers State.

According to Okonkwo, it is time to speak up because evil will continue to fester when good people keep quiet.

He wrote: “The Supreme Court has outlawed the governance of local government councils through unelected people. Tinubu’s Attorney General, Lateef Fagbemi, secured this judgement from the apex court.

While calling out the government of President Bola Tinubu for the appointment of a sole administrator after suspending the democratically elected Governor, Deputy and State lawmakers, Okonkwo called for the quick restoration of full democratic dispensation in Rivers State.

“It is shameful that the same Tinubu is trying to govern Rivers State LG councils through sole administrators. Ibas is spending Rivers State money without any appropriation by any legislature. Shame on the National Assembly for allowing this kind of lawlessness.

“Ibas has purportedly appointed members of RSIEC to conduct elections? Without the approval of the legislature? A military man organising elections in a democracy? And Rivers people are just standing by and allowing him? Shame on all of us! The only thing evil needs to fester is for good men to keep quiet. Rivers is going bad not because of the violence of the bad ones but because of the silence of the good ones.

“Every step the Sole Administrator has taken so far is illegal, just as his appointment is illegal. Rule of force and might are in full force in Rivers State.

“Whoever is ever wishing to be governed by a military regime should have a test of it in Rivers State. Nigeria must vow never again to be governed by a military regime or a civilian dictator who is governing with military martial law and tactics while masquerading to be a democratic president.

“Rule of right must be preferred to rule of might.”