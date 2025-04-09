Ibas Appoints New Chairman, Members For Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (Full List)

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas, has announced the appointment of Michael Odey as the new Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

The appointment was contained in a Special Government Announcement issued on Wednesday morning by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Worika.

Naija News reports Ibas also appointed members to serve in the Rivers electoral commission.

Below is the full list of the newly appointed RSIEC members.

1. Dr Michael Ekpai Odey – Chairman

2. Mr Lezaasi Lenee Torbira- Member

3. Professor (Dr) Arthur Nwafor – Member

4. Professor Godfrey Woke Mbgudiogha – Member

5. Professor (Dame) Joyce Akaninwor – Member

6. Dr (Mrs) Olive A. Bruce – Member

7. Professor Chidi Halliday – Member

Earlier, this platform had reported that the Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.) has approved the appointment of administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

This development is coming less than 24 hours after a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt reportedly restrained him from appointing administrators to oversea the affairs of the local government councils.

The order was issued by Justice Adam Muhammed on Tuesday in suit no. FHC/PH/CS/46/2025 in the case filed by PILEX Centre for Civic Education Initiative led by Courage Msirimovu against the Sole Administrator in his official capacity.

Despite the court order, Ibas also approved the constitution of some boards of agencies, commissions and parastatals which he had earlier suspended.

The approval was contained in a Special Government Announcement issued on Wednesday morning by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Worika.