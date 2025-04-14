Stop Herdsmen Attacks, Hunger Will Go – Bishop Onuoha Tells FG

A Methodist Bishop, Sunday Onuoha, has dismissed the federal government’s commitment to addressing food insecurity in the country.

Naija News reports that Bishop Onuoha said if the federal government was sincere in its commitment to addressing food insecurity in the country, it would not be treating herdsmen attacks with kid gloves.

The Methodist Bishop stated this on Sunday while reacting to herdsmen attacks in Plateau, Enugu, Benue, Ondo and other states of the federation.

The Abia State Clergy warned that food availability cannot be guaranteed with the attacks of herdsmen on farmers across the country.

“If the Federal government is sincere about ensuring food availability, issue of farmer/herder clashes, should not be treated with kid gloves,” he said.

Onuoha stressed that it was the government’s failure to punish the criminal herdsmen that empowered the continuous attacks on farmers and destruction of farmlands.

“Failure to speak in tandem with commensurate punishment to those hiding under the guise of herders has further led to the massacre of farmers and destruction of farmlands,” he stated.

He emphasized the need for the attacks to be addressed “now that the farming season has long commenced, stressing that many Nigerians are now afraid to go into farming business”.

He further called on security agencies to brace up and identify those people hiding under the guise of herders to perpetuate crime in the country.