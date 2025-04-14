Ignore Expired Politicians Calling For State Of Emergency In Zamfara State – Shinkafi Tells Tinubu

A former governorship aspirant in Zamfara State and Social Development and Patron of the Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima Presidential Campaign Council 2023, Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has rubbished calls for the declaration of state of emergency in the state.

Speaking via a statement, he argued that such calls are only sponsored by desperate politicians who lost elections and want to seize power unconstitutionally to loot the treasury and impoverish the people.

He urged President Bola Tinubu and lovers of democracy to ignore the requests, adding that the politicians are simply trying to distract Governor Dauda Lawal from his duties.

He said, “We are aware of their antics as expired politicians and urge President Bola Tinubu and all lovers of democracy to ignore them as they wallow in their delusions of grandeur.

“The agenda of these agents provocateurs is to distract Governor Dauda Lawal and destabilize the state as it was before he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

“Blinded by parochial interests, these reactionary forces demonstrate ignorance of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, regarding the strict conditions on the removal of a duly elected governor and state legislators, vis-à-vis the president’s power to declare a state of emergency in any part of the country. The appointment of a sole administrator is an aberration and undemocratic.

“Certainly, Zamfara State does not fall under any of the clear provisions of the nation’s Constitution for removing the governor or declaring a state of emergency there. It is imprudent to overheat the polity and cause political upheaval.

“Nigeria is governed by the rule of law, not might. There is no place for dictatorship, autocracy, and despotism in constitutional democracy. President Tinubu is a democrat and swore to uphold the Constitution, and will certainly not yield to political jobbers clamoring for a state of emergency in any state where the people had rejected them in the polls.”