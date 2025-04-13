You Do Not Exist In The Eyes Of The Law – Labour Party Condemns Usman’s Committee Threat To Withdraw Moghalu’s Candidacy

The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has condemned the threat by Senator Nenadi Usman-led Caretaker Committee to withdraw the candidacy of the party’s flag bearer in the November 8, 2025 governorship election in Anambra State, George Moghalu.

Naija News reports that the caretaker committee was set up by Governor Alex Otti of Abia State and the LP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi.

Usman, during the jubilation that greeted the presentation of the Certified True Copy of the Supreme Court judgment at the parallel National Executive Committee held in Abuja,

During the jubilation that greeted the presentation of the Certified True Copy of the Supreme Court judgment at the parallel National Executive Committee held in Abuja, Usman vowed to review the ticket of the erstwhile boss of the National Inland Waterways Authority.

However, barely 24 hours after her announcement, a parallel primary election was arranged in Anambra State by a faction of the Labour Party where a member of the state House of Assembly who represents Onitsha South II Constituency, Jude Umenajiego, emerged as the factional governorship candidate of the party.

Speaking with Punch on the development, the National Publicity Secretary of the LP, Obiora Ifoh, saying INEC had affirmed Moghalu as the LP governorship candidate.

He said, “Nenadi herself is not known to the law. What she did with Abia governor and our former presidential candidate at Transcorp Hotel in Abuja was photo op. She is not even a card carrying member of Labour Party not to talk of stakeholders being an arm of an organ of the party.

“So, what they did was to let people know that they exist. But in the eye of the law, they do not exist and that is why they cannot even progress in what they are doing.

“INEC has spoken about the Anambra primary and the REC witnessed what we did as well as the 21 electoral officers who monitored the process from the wards up to the state.

The REC himself was present and coordinated the primaries that made Moghalu to win and they have given him the Certificate of Return over there in Anambra.”