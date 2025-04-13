‘It’s Not An Attack’ – How Seyi Tinubu Inspired Me To Sing ‘Tell Your Papa’ – Eedris Abdulkareem

Veteran Nigerian rapper and singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, has clarified that his controversial song, ‘Tell Your Papa’ is not a personal attack on the son of President Bola Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu.

Abdulkareem explained that rather, the song is a reply to the statement made by Seyi Tinubu during a visit to Yola, the Adamawa State capital, in March 2025.

Speaking on Sunday during an interview with Channels Television’s Rubbin’ Minds, the rapper explained that the younger Tinubu motivated him to write the song after the speech in Yola and that the song is simply an advice for him to tell his father to address the challenges facing Nigerians.

“Nigerian youths are just asking for basics: electricity, security, enabling economic environment, job creation and not palliatives,” Abdulkareem said.

The rapper added that if Seyi had not made the claim about his father being the best President, he might not have recorded the song.

He said, “So, why should I attack Seyi Tinubu personally? If Seyi Tinubu never talked about it, I wouldn’t have recorded a song like that. So, I am replying to the video that he made. If he had kept quiet, I wouldn’t have said anything. I am inspired by Seyi Tinubu to record that song.

“I was inspired by Seyi Tinubu to record the song. I saw a video where he was campaigning for his father and he was defending his father, saying ‘My father is the best president, my father is the greatest president, they are coming for my father…’

“He (Seyi) repeated it like six times. But for Seyi, I differ because it looks more perfect when you are silent than when you speak. I would advise Seyi to hand over the microphone to the MC next time. He lacks the charisma and purpose to express himself, telling the truth about the true economic situation in Nigeria under his father’s government.”

Tinubu Is Not The Best

Speaking further, Abdulkareem insisted that President Tinubu can’t be said to be the best leader when Nigerian youths lack basic amenities and are without jobs.

He added that the President and his son need to feel the pains of Nigerians.

“He (Tinubu) has empowered Seyi as his son but Nigerian youths don’t have jobs talkless of food to eat. The Nigerian youths can’t travel by road so I ask Seyi Tinubu to travel by road without his security. Let him feel the pains of ordinary citizens,” the rapper said.

Naija News recalls that the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has banned Abdulkareem’s new song from being aired on radio and television, tagging it as inappropriate.