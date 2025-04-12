Peter Obi Mourns Christian Chukwu

The Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the demise of former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu.

Naija News reports that Chukwu died on Saturday, April 11, 2025, at 74.

Though details surrounding his death remain unclear.

Recall that false reports of Chukwu’s death had circulated in 2021, and the legendary coach refuted the rumours during his 70th birthday celebration on January 4, 2021.

Taking to his official handle on 𝕏, Obi described Chukwu as one of Nigeria’s greatest football icons.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) wrote: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing to the greater glory of Christian Chukwu, one of Nigeria’s greatest football icons. Fondly known in football parlance as ‘Field Marshall’ and ‘Chairman’, he was not just a remarkable footballer but also an extraordinary leader who captained and coached the national team and his beloved club, Rangers International of Enugu, with distinction. His skill, discipline, and dedication to the beautiful game brought pride to our nation and joy to millions of fans across Africa and beyond.

“Beyond his playing days, Christian Chukwu continued to serve the game as a coach and mentor, nurturing young talents and contributing immensely to the development of football in Nigeria. His life was marked by resilience and patriotism, and his legacy will remain a shining example of what it means to represent one’s country with honour and integrity.

“Just a few weeks ago, Rangers suffered another profound loss, with the death of another Captain, Christian Isiadinso, who passed away in March.

“Christian Chukwu and Christian Isiadinso sacrificed everything for sports and our nation, both embodying the spirit of resilience and patriotism.

“At this difficult moment, my thoughts and prayers are with their families, the football community, and all Nigerians who mourn their great loss. May God grant them eternal rest in His kingdom, and may their legacies continue to inspire future generations of sportsmen and women in our beloved country.

“Rest in Peace our True Heroes.”