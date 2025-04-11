Peter Obi Failed To Put Labour Party Together – Edo State Ex-Commissioner

Former Commissioner for Digital Economy, Science and Technology in Edo State, Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor, has faulted Peter Obi’s efforts in holding Labour Party elected candidates together after the 2023 election.

Naija News reports that Ifaluyi-Isibor said the decision to vote for all Labour Party candidates in 2023 because of Obi was a poor decision.

In a post on his 𝕏 handle, on Friday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain stated that individual capacity should be the parameter for voting candidates into any position.

“I completely and wholeheartedly regret the campaign for voting Labour Party from Top to Bottom in 2023. It turned out to be a total catastrophe of gigantic proportions.

“Never again will we be blinded by the nomenclature of the political platform but the quality of individuals aspiring for leadership.

“I am pleased and glad to have campaigned crazy and voted for Peter Obi and I have no regrets at all but not minding who the individuals were and just voting blindly because they were on the LP platform was a sin against common sense. It should never be allowed to happen again,” he said.

Ifaluyi-Isibor stressed that most of the Labour Party candidates voted into power because of the former Governor of Anambra State failed to live up to expectations.

“If these guys were regular PDP and APC people and they are messing up, we won’t have been surprised because we’re used to that foolishness. We somehow expected folks in the LP to be different and that was a very flawed assumption.

“Honestly, people were tired of the shenanigans of the prominent political parties and just wanted better and I was in that same boat.

“95% of those that voted in my local government didn’t know who the Senatorial and House of Representatives candidates were. They didn’t know and didn’t care, all they wanted to do was vote for Peter Obi’s party and we can’t blame them for their constitutional decisions.

“It is such a shame Peter Obi couldn’t put his party together because all manner of vultures simply used his platform to shine and were not different from the regular vultures in PDP and APC.

“As a member of the PDP, I still won’t vote for anyone just because you are the candidate of the party, if I have no confidence in your capacity, I won’t vote for you. Edo South has learned the hard way and 2027 will be different,” he stated