Ibas Gives Reason For Appointing Administators For Rivers Councils

Rivers Sole Administrator, Vice-Admiral Ibok Ibas (retd), has said his decision to appoint administrators for the 23 local government areas in the State was due to the urgent need for help administering the entire state.

Naija News reports that Ibas made this known on Friday, April 11, 2025, during a meeting with the 23 administrators at the Rivers State Government House in Port Harcourt.

According to Ibas, after a visit to a few local government areas, he realised there was a need for people to help him at the grassroots level to enable him to actualise President Bola Tinubu’s mandates.

He advised the administrators to work within the principles of accountability, transparency and sense of service to help them build trust and promote sustainable development.

Ibas told them to focus on sanitation, environmental management, primary healthcare, welfare, discipline of local government civil servants, primary education, and youth engagement.

He said, “Since resuming this assignment, I have taken time to visit a few local government areas.

“Those visits have afforded me the opportunity to interact with local government civil servants and it was clear that I needed help with administering the entire state after the emergency proclamation areas which I am responsible for following from Mr president’s proclamation.

“And So, I went about trying to identify few individuals from which in the 7th April 2025, I selected those seated here today as administrators of the 23 Local Government Areas.

“I expect you all to recognize this moment in history and rise to the occasion, as impartial leaders that will help me deliver on the mandate given to me by Mr president to restore peace and stability and works towards returning all democratic institutions in the State.

“Your selection to the important office is not by chance but a recognition of your capacity to lead, your commitment to service and the trust reposed in you to bring governance closer to the people.

“Therefore, you bear the sacred responsibility, a duty to ensure that affairs of your respect councils are managed with the utmost care, respect, and unwavering dedication to the welfare of our people.

“Let me state it unequivocally clear here,this administration will not tolerate any form of recklessness, abuse office or misuse of public funds or trust.

“The resources allocated to our local government must be used strictly for the purposes intended.

“There might be accountability, and valued for money for every project executed, every policy implement and every kobo spent.

“The people of Rivers State deserve to see how their money are being used and it is your duty to receipt proper account and value.

“To this end we will work out the necessary modalities to monitor and ensure good compliance with the principles of due processes, transparency and zero tolerance for financial recklessness across all local government.”