I Warn You, You Will Be Held Responsible – Bode George Tells Rivers Sole Admin, Ibas

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George, has reminded Rivers State Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, that his position is not legally recognized.

The former Military Governor of Ondo State told Ibas that he lacked the power to appoint 23 local government areas and restructure state boards, despite a court order prohibiting such actions.

In a statement on Friday, the PDP Chieftain cautioned Ibas against unconstitutional acts, stressing that he would leave office one day.

Naija News reported that Justice Adamu Turaki Muhammed of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt barred the Rivers Sole Administrator from appointing sole administrators for the local councils.

He, however, made the appointments and reconstituted boards of agencies, commissions, and parastatals.

“I want to warn Admiral Ibas: if you act against the spirit of the Constitution, you will be held responsible. Your appointment is for just six months. Even if the President extends it, you will still leave one day—because nobody elected you. Your position as Sole Administrator is not legally recognized,” he said.

Chief George further questioned where he got his power to make the appointments and reconstitute boards. He asked if he sought the approval of the National Assembly in line with the Constitution.

“What happens to those appointments when you leave office on September 18? Why are you flouting a valid court order? Did you receive approval from the National Assembly to reconstitute the boards? Do you now wield both executive and legislative powers in Rivers State?” he asked.

He told Ibas that Nigeria and Rivers State are not under the military regime. The retired Commodore in the Nigerian Navy reminded Rivers Sole Administrator of the need to uphold the legacy he built in the military.

“You have no legal right to appoint anyone. This is not a military regime. The Constitution is still in force. Those using you now will throw you under the bus once you leave office.

“You behaved honorably as a Naval officer. Don’t let unconstitutional actions stain your record. You did not drown in the Navy—don’t let politics drown you legally and politically. Now is the time to apply the brakes,” he added.