Full List: Lagos Gov’t Shuts 13 Markets Over Illegal Waste Disposal Practices

The Lagos State Government has closed down 13 markets in the Ketu and Mile 12 areas due to continuous violations of the state’s waste management regulations.

Naija News reports that the state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the closures in a post on his 𝕏 account on Friday morning.

Wahab explained that the markets were shut down for repeated offenses, particularly illegal waste disposal on roads, medians, and highways, which violates the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law of 2017.

The operation occurred on Thursday night, with the commissioner emphasizing that the move was essential for protecting public health and restoring order to the city’s overcrowded public spaces.

He stated, “In line with our commitment to environmental sanity, Ketu and Mile 12 markets were successfully sealed last night for persistent violations, including illegal waste disposal on roads, medians, and highways – contrary to the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law of 2017.

“These enforcement actions are necessary to safeguard public health and restore order to our public spaces. Market stakeholders must take responsibility for proper waste management going forward.

“Let us work together to build a cleaner, safer, and more responsible Lagos.”

Among the markets affected were Erukan Market in Mile 12 and Oja Oba Market in Ketu, which have long been associated with poor waste management practices.

Other sealed locations include Owoseni Tundas Market and Oba Ogunjobi Market in Mile 12, as well as several shops in the Mile 12 area such as those at the BRT Terminal, Mile 12 Bus Stop, and the Ketu Terminal Market, which houses six plazas.

The clampdown also targeted the Ifesowapo Shop Owners Market in Mile 12, Demurin St Plaza Shops in Ketu, and other businesses like those at 6 Demurin Road, Ketu.

Ifelodun Market in Ketu, Ibadan Unit 1 Park between Babajide Sanwo-Olu Market and Ikosi Fruit Market, and the Ketu Tipper Garage were also sealed during the operation.

Below is the full list of markets that were sealed:

1. Erukan Market, Mile 12

2. Oja Oba Market, Ketu

3. Owoseni Tundas Market

4. Oba Ogunjobi Market, Mile 12

5. Shops Owners (BRT Terminal), Mile 12

6. Mile 12 Bus Stop Shops

7. Ketu Terminal Market (6 plazas)

8. Ifesowapo Shop Owners Market, Mile 12

9. Demurin St Plaza Shops, Ketu

10. Occupant, 6 Demurin Road, Ketu

11. Ifelodun Market, Ketu

12. Ibadan Unit 1 Park (between Babajide Sanwo-Olu Market and Ikosi Fruit Market)

13. Ketu Tipper Garage.