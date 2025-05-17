Don’t Speak Ill Of Lagos If You Left Your State For The State – Commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has warned non-indigenes of the state against speaking ill of the state.

Wahab condemned what he described as deliberate efforts by a handful of individuals who left their states for Lagos, to tarnish the image of the state.

Naija News reports that the Commissioner stated this in a statement on Saturday morning.

He stressed that those who got better life in the state after departing from their state of origin ought to be patriotic and project positively the image of the state.

He particularly warned social media influencers against using the advantage of many followers to discredit Lagos State.

He said, “The deliberate efforts by a handful of individuals to tarnish the reputation of Lagos State are deeply concerning. It is regrettable that some who relocate from their home states in pursuit of better opportunities quickly, in less than a month or two, resort to disparaging the very state that has provided them the platform to thrive. Leveraging social media followings, these individuals propagate harmful narratives, often aligned with divisive agendas, undermining the progress and inclusivity that Lagos represents.

“While constructive criticism is essential for growth, malicious attempts to vilify a state that empowers countless lives daily are counterproductive. Lagos remains a place of opportunity, innovation, and resilience, and it is imperative that we collectively uphold its integrity while fostering unity and progress.”