Lagos To Enforce Ban On Single Use Plastic From July 1

The Lagos State Government has said it would commence full enforcement of the ban on single use plastics from July 1, 2025.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Naija News reports that Wahab stated that the decision to commence full enforcement from July 1 followed exhaustive engagement with marketers and producers of the products.

The Commissioner emphasized the commitment of the government to keeping the state clean.

The statement read: “From July 1, 2025, Lagos State Government will commence full enforcement of the ban on Single Use Plastics (SUPs). We’ve been intentional and strategic with 18 months of dialogue, engagement and transition. Now, it’s time to act.

“The State has been very strategic and intentional about the ban of Single Use Plastics (SUPs). Within the space of almost 18 months, we have had series of stakeholders’ engagements with marketers and producers of these products.

“This is about environmental responsibility. And we have given an ample time to align with global best practices. What is unacceptable elsewhere cannot become standard in Lagos. We must protect our future and do what is right for the greater good.

“We’re not here to score points. We’re here to do the work. Just like with the successful enforcement of the styrofoam ban, we will insist on accountability and responsibility.

“A cleaner, healthier Lagos is within reach if we all play our part.”